Redskins' Case Keenum: Throws three TD passes
Keenum completed 30 of 45 pass attempts for 380 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions during Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Eagles.
Keenum was outstanding against a strong Eagles defense and especially so early on, with touchdown passes of 48 and 69 yards in the first half. He didn't maintain that same level in the second half but still managed to finish with one of the finest stat lines of his NFL career. Keenum was expected to start the season as the No. 1 option before giving way to Dwayne Haskins, but more performances like this could allow the team to bring the rookie along slowly. He'll face another tough matchup next Sunday at home against the Cowboys.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...