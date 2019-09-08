Keenum completed 30 of 45 pass attempts for 380 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions during Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Eagles.

Keenum was outstanding against a strong Eagles defense and especially so early on, with touchdown passes of 48 and 69 yards in the first half. He didn't maintain that same level in the second half but still managed to finish with one of the finest stat lines of his NFL career. Keenum was expected to start the season as the No. 1 option before giving way to Dwayne Haskins, but more performances like this could allow the team to bring the rookie along slowly. He'll face another tough matchup next Sunday at home against the Cowboys.