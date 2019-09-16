Keenum completed 26 of 37 pass attempts for 221 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Cowboys.

In a somewhat daunting matchup, Keenum completed an impressive 70 percent of his passes, although he averaged an underwhelming 6.0 yards per attempt. He completed touchdown passes to Paul Richardson and Terry McLaurin, giving him five scored compared to zero interceptions through his first two games as a Redskin. Keenum has performed admirably despite facing two strong defenses and will look to do more of the same next Monday against the Bears.