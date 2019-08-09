Keenum completed four of nine passes for 60 yard and a touchdown and added a 10-yard run during Thursday's 30-10 loss to Cleveland.

All eyes were on rookie Dwayne Haskins on Thursday, but Keenum provided Washington with one of its few highlights, launching a 46-yard bomb to a wide-open Robert Davis for the team's only touchdown. After battling it out with Colt McCoy this offseason, Keenum is penciled in at No. 2. That's no man's land on a team that figures to start a veteran early, but eventually put Haskins on display at some point this season.