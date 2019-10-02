Redskins' Case Keenum: Wearing boot yet again
Keenum was spotted in a walking boot at Wednesday's practice, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Coach Jay Gruden chalked up his decision to pull Keenum from Sunday's debacle against the Giants due to a foot injury. With Keenum's right foot encased in a boot to kick off Week 5 prep, Gruden seemingly was telling the truth. In any case, Keenum was in a similar situation last week, wearing a boot before ditching it Thursday and getting a "full" listing on the Redskins' final two injury reports. Gruden has yet to commit to a starter for Sunday's game versus the Patriots, but Colt McCoy and rookie Dwayne Haskins split the QB reps Wednesday, per Walker.
