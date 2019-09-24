Coach Jay Gruden confirmed after Monday's 31-15 loss to the Bears that Keenum will remain the Redskins' starting quarterback for the Week 4 matchup with the Giants, Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington. "Not really," Gruden said, when asked if he was considering a switch at quarterback. "I can't be changing people every five minutes."

Though the Redskins took losses in their first two games, it was through little fault of Keenum, who completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 7.4 yards per attempt and a 5:0 TD:INT during that stretch. Things completely unraveled for Keenum on Monday, however, as he threw three picks and fumbled three times -- losing two of them -- as Washington dropped to 0-3. At least for now, Gruden will chalk up the ugly outing to a matchup versus a tough defensive unit, but Keenum may not be able to afford a rough showing versus a lackluster Giants defense. Rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins is next in line if Gruden decides to pull the plug on Keenum at any point.