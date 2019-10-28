Interim coach Bill Callahan said Monday that Keenum remains in the NFL's concussion protocol but noted that the quarterback would start Week 9 in Buffalo if cleared to play, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official site reports.

The Redskins are currently viewing Keenum as day-to-day while he works through the protocol. At this point, Keenum hasn't seemed to have made much tangible progress in his recovery since suffering the head injury last Thursday in the loss to the Vikings, as he wasn't cleared for non-contact work during Monday's practice. Dwayne Haskins handled the first-team reps and will presumably be in line for the Week 9 start in the event Keenum is ruled out.