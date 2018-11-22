Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Back on the field
McKinzy (shoulder) has returned to Thursday's game against the Cowboys.
McKinzy briefly exited Thursday's game against the Cowboys during the first quarter, but did not remain sidelined for long. The undrafted rookie will slot back into his usual role as a depth linebacker and special-teams piece.
