Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Considered questionable
McKinzy (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Eagles, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
McKinzy suffered a concussion in the Redskins' final preseason game. He will need to clear the league's protocol prior to kickoff in order to play. Montez Sweat would presumably be relied upon to back up both outside linebacker positions should he ultimately be unable to go.
