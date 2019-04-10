Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Could take on larger role
McKinzy (pectoral) has a chance to earn a larger role after fellow outside linebacker Preston Smith left Washington to sign with Green Bay, Jake Kring-Schreifels of the Redskins' official website reports.
McKinzy went undrafted out of Auburn in 2016 and finally made his first regular-season NFL appearance Week 10 of 2018. He suffered a torn pectoral a couple weeks later, forcing him to injured reserve after he logged just one tackle in three games. McKinzy will need to battle for a roster spot once he completes the rehab process, but there is some opportunity to win a key reserve job behind projected starters Ryan Kerrigan and Ryan Anderson. The Redskins haven't done much to replace Smith, who signed a four-year, $52 million contract with the Packers in March.
