McKinzy is considered day-to-day after being diagnosed with a lower-leg injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

McKinzy was able to bounce back after suffering a severe pectoral injury last season, only to see himself get injured again. The good news for the 26-year-old is that on the surface, it looks like he avoided a serious injury. After suiting up in just three games last season, a healthy McKinzy is looking to receive a larger role in the defense.

