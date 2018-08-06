Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Lands in Washington
McKinzy signed with the Redskins Monday.
Mckinzy fills the roster spot created by the Redskins' release of fellow linebacker Alex McCalister. Mcinzy entered the NFL as a rookie free agent in 2016 with the Buccaneers, where hamstring injuries derailed his chances of sticking with the team. The former Auburn standout now receives a second chance at an NFL debut in Washington, and will work towards a depth role.
