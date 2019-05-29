Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Not practicing in full
McKinzy (pectoral) is not a full participant in OTAs, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
McKinzy is bouncing back from a severe pectoral injury that landed him on injured reserve in Week 12 of last season -- timing that couldn't have been much worse for the 2016 UDFA who finally made his NFL regular-season debut three weeks prior to the setback. That McKinzy is still in recovery isn't necessarily a surprise, but the sooner he can return to field, the better his chances will be of carving out a role at outside linebacker in advance of the 2019 campaign.
More News
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Could take on larger role•
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Placed on IR•
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Suffers serious injury•
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Back on the field•
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Promoted to active roster•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projected volume changes
Ben Gretch looks at five offenses that could be in for major 2019 volume changes compared to...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg reveals his early 2019 Fantasy football busts list.
-
Available RB, WR, TE opportunity
Heath Cummings looks at positional opportunity rates to determine which teams have the biggest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Cooper 'main vein' of Dallas pass attack
Amari Cooper's Fantasy value improved after being traded to the Cowboys last season. Jamey...
-
What to know from rookie camps
How much can you take away from non-contact rookie minicamps? You make the call on some of...