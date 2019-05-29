McKinzy (pectoral) is not a full participant in OTAs, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

McKinzy is bouncing back from a severe pectoral injury that landed him on injured reserve in Week 12 of last season -- timing that couldn't have been much worse for the 2016 UDFA who finally made his NFL regular-season debut three weeks prior to the setback. That McKinzy is still in recovery isn't necessarily a surprise, but the sooner he can return to field, the better his chances will be of carving out a role at outside linebacker in advance of the 2019 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories