Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Out Week 3
McKinzy (hip) has been ruled out of Monday's game versus the Bears.
McKinzy underwent an MRI on his hip earlier this week and never returned to practice. There are very few details regarding the severity of the injury, but he will not suit up for Week 3. In his absence, Ryan Anderson and Noah Spence should see some more snaps providing depth at outside linebacker.
More News
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Gets hip injury tested•
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Ready to rock•
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Considered questionable•
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Suffers concussion•
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Two tackles Thursday•
-
Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Dealing with new injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 3 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Patriots back in play
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 TE Preview: Who to stream?
Heath Cummings says there are almost too many Week 3 streaming options at tight end.
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...