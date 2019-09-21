McKinzy (hip) has been ruled out of Monday's game versus the Bears.

McKinzy underwent an MRI on his hip earlier this week and never returned to practice. There are very few details regarding the severity of the injury, but he will not suit up for Week 3. In his absence, Ryan Anderson and Noah Spence should see some more snaps providing depth at outside linebacker.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories