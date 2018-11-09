McKinzy was promoted to the Redskins' active roster from the practice squad Friday.

McKinzy was promoted to the active roster before the Redskin's Week 9 matchup with the Falcons for depth and didn't see the field. After that, McKinzy was waived and placed back on the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Redskins waived offensive lineman Casey Dunn.

