Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Promoted to active roster
McKinzy was promoted to the Redskins' active roster from the practice squad Friday.
McKinzy was promoted to the active roster before the Redskin's Week 9 matchup with the Falcons for depth and didn't see the field. After that, McKinzy was waived and placed back on the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Redskins waived offensive lineman Casey Dunn.
