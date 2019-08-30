Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Suffers concussion
McKinzy was forced out of Thursday's preseason contest with Baltimore due to a concussion and will not return.
It's unclear how long the concussion will keep McKinzy sidelined. The 26-year-old also dealt with a lower-leg injury for the first half of training camp. When healthy, McKinzy figures to compete for a rotational role in Washington's linebacking corps after seeing the field in just three games last season.
