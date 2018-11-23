Redskins' Cassanova McKinzy: Suffers serious injury
McKinzy suffered a torn pectoral in Thursday's game against the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The injury is a horrible setback for McKinzy, who left Thursday's game due to a shoulder injury, and ultimately returned to tear his pectoral. The Auburn product is most likely out for the season and will take on a long recovery process.
