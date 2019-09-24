Roullier (knee) returned to Monday's game against Chicago, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

Roullier was sidelined early in the second quarter while getting treatment on his knee, but as evidenced by this news, shook off the injury. Now that he's back in action, expect him to slot back into his usual role as the team's center.

