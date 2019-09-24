Roullier (knee) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Bears, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Roullier suffered the injury early in the second quarter, and will require extra medical attention on his knee. As long as the Wyoming product is sidelined, Tony Bergstrom will fill in at the center position.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories