Roullier required surgery to repair his broken right hand and appears unlikely to play Thursday against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Roullier didn't practice Tuesday and looks like he'll be the latest member of the Redskins' injury ravaged offensive line to miss time. Tony Bergstrom, who primarily plays guard, is expected to step in as the starting center for the Thanksgiving Day game.

