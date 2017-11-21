Redskins' Chase Roullier: Has surgery on hand
Roullier required surgery to repair his broken right hand and appears unlikely to play Thursday against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Roullier didn't practice Tuesday and looks like he'll be the latest member of the Redskins' injury ravaged offensive line to miss time. Tony Bergstrom, who primarily plays guard, is expected to step in as the starting center for the Thanksgiving Day game.
More News
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, bench Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...