Roullier injured his hand in Sunday's loss to the Saints, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Roullier should retain a starting role at center for the rest of the season with Spencer Long (quadriceps) moving to injured reserve Tuesday, but Roullier's status for the Week 12 game against the Giants remains uncertain. If Roullier can't go for the Thanksgiving Day matchup, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Tony Bergstrom would pick up the start at center.