Roullier (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Roullier is managing his recovery from a knee injury, and could be a game-time decision for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Giants. With Jonathan Cooper (biceps) having been placed on injured reserve and Tony Bergstrom (ankle) ruled out, Roullier's presence would be a notable depth boost for Washington's offensive line.

