Roullier (hand) is did not practice Tuesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Roullier is only a week removed from hand surgery but there is still a chance he's able to take the field Thursday night against the Cowboys. Look for more updates to come as the game nears, with Tony Bergstrom the likely replacement should Roullier be sidelined.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories