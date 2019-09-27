Roullier (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Giants, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Roullier left Monday's game against the Bears briefly after injuring his knee, but was ultimately able to return. It is unclear if his absence is due to some type of setback or if the Redskins are just opting to exercise caution with their starting center. Look for Tony Bergstrom to fill in while he is sidelined, while Ross Pierschbacher could see some backup work.