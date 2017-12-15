Redskins' Chase Roullier: Questionable for Sunday
Roullier (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Roullier practiced in a limited fashion all week, but he did the same ahead of Week 14's game and was still inactive. If he sits out again, expect Tony Bergstrom to continue filling in at center.
More News
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...
-
Week 15 QB sleepers
Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...
-
What you missed: Hopkins, Fournette hurt
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.