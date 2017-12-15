Roullier (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Roullier practiced in a limited fashion all week, but he did the same ahead of Week 14's game and was still inactive. If he sits out again, expect Tony Bergstrom to continue filling in at center.

