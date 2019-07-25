Redskins' Chase Roullier: Recovering from surgery
Roullier (shoulder) is working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Roullier avoided the PUP list, but has yet to be spotted practicing at training camp. With Trent Williams (head) yet to report to camp, Washington could be without two starters on the offensive line as long as Roullier remains sidelined. When healthy, the 2017 sixth-round pick is anticipated to start at center.
