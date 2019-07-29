Roullier (shoulder) was working with the first-team offense at practice Saturday, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

Roullier underwent offseason shoulder surgery and was able to avoid landing on the PUP list, but Saturday's action was his first participation at training camp. The 26-year-old may still be eased into the practice rotations a bit, but shouldn't have any issues taking up his expected role as the starting center for Week 1.