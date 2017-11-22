Redskins' Chase Roullier: Ruled out Week 12
Roullier (hand) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Giants, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The news comes as little surprise considering Roullier underwent surgery to repair his broken right hand earlier this week. Tony Bergstrom will start at center in his stead.
