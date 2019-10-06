Redskins' Chase Roullier: Set to play Sunday
Roullier (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.
Roullier was a limited participant at practice this week but will return to action after sitting out Week 4. The 26-year-old should return to his starting role at center for Washington.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...