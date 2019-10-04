Play

Roullier (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

Roullier is in danger of missing his second straight game. The Patriots boast a dominant pass rush with a league-high 18 sacks through four games, so Tony Bergstrom will be will be tasked with containing it if Roullier can't go.

