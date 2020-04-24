Redskins' Chase Young: Washington selects second overall

The Redskins selected Young in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, second overall.

Young (6-5, 264) joins a Washington front seven set to take a big step forward in 2020, with talented disruptors like Jonathan Allen, Matthew Ioannidis, Montez Sweat and Ryan Kerrigan poised to form an imposing pass rush with Young in the fold. Nick Bosa made a huge impact for the 49ers defense in 2019, and Young could bring a similar dynamic to the Washington defense. Young posted 27 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss over his last 25 games, and that was with plenty of second-half breathers on a dominant Ohio State squad. Even with a dubious secondary providing the coverage, the Washington defense could take several steps forward with the addition of Young.