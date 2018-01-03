Redskins' Chris Bazile: Signs reserve/future contract

Bazile signed a reserve/future contract with the Redskins on Monday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Bazile, a 6-foot-4 tight end out of Grambling State, has yet to make his NFL debut. During three collegiate seasons, Bazile hauled in 23 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns.

