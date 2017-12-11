Carter sustained a fractured fibula in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.

Carter suffered the injury in the second half and was ruled out shortly thereafter, and it would seem as though his 2017 season is over. The 28-year-old has only seven tackles on the season coming into Sunday, and has mostly been a special teams contributor for the Redskins.

