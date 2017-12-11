Redskins' Chris Carter: Breaks leg Sunday
Carter sustained a fractured fibula in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.
Carter suffered the injury in the second half and was ruled out shortly thereafter, and it would seem as though his 2017 season is over. The 28-year-old has only seven tackles on the season coming into Sunday, and has mostly been a special teams contributor for the Redskins.
More News
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...