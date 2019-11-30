Play

The Redskins signed Odom off their practice squad Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Odom has spent time with Packers and Falcons during his brief career and even had a brief stint in the now defunct AAF this past offseason. He will now get an opportunity to make an impression with the Redskins. However, he will likely just be in a depth defensive end role right away.

