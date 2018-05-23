Thompson (lower leg) remained on the sideline during Wednesday's OTA session, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson continues to recover from a fibula fracture suffered in November and the team has yet to reveal his timeline for a return to action. When healthy, he will rejoin a backfield comprised of Samaje Perine, Rob Kelley (ankle) and second-round pick Derrius Guice. Guice could challenge for considerable playing time immediately in the nation's capital, but Thompson would feel the impact of that change the least due to the rookie's struggles as a pass-catcher.