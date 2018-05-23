Redskins' Chris Thompson: Absent from OTA session
Thompson (lower leg) remained on the sideline during Wednesday's OTA session, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson continues to recover from a fibula fracture suffered in November and the team has yet to reveal his timeline for a return to action. When healthy, he will rejoin a backfield comprised of Samaje Perine, Rob Kelley (ankle) and second-round pick Derrius Guice. Guice could challenge for considerable playing time immediately in the nation's capital, but Thompson would feel the impact of that change the least due to the rookie's struggles as a pass-catcher.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Joined by Guice in backfield•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Could return for OTAs•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Running on field•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Progressing with rehab•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: On track to be ready for training camp•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Declares he'll be ready for camp•
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...