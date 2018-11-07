Redskins' Chris Thompson: Absent from practice
Thompson (ribs) isn't practicing Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson returned from a two-game absence Oct. 28 against the Giants, but he suffered a new rib injury in the process and didn't practice at all last week. Now dealing with pain on both sides of his rib cage, the veteran pass-catching back is looking shaky for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. Another absence would free up passing-down work for Kapri Bibbs, who doesn't warrant the same level of involvement in the Washington offense.
