Thompson tallied four rushes for 20 yards and one catch (on one target) for eight yards in Saturday's 25-16 loss at Tennessee.

Since ending a four-game absence and logging 64 percent of the offensive snaps Week 13, Thompson has settled into a workload in the 36-43 percent range over the last three contests. During those outings, he's combined for 79 yards from scrimmage and no TDs on 17 touches, which is well behind Adrian Peterson's 217 scrimmage yards and no scores on 59 touches in the same span. Thompson clearly is behind Peterson in terms of usage and therefore doesn't hold much sway in the Redskins' 28th-ranked offense (313.7 yards per game).