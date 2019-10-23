Play

Redskins' Chris Thompson: Another DNP on Thursday

Thompson (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest at Minnesota.

Thompson is logging a second absence in a row due to what was initially termed a "mild" case of turf toe. With Adrian Peterson (ankle) questionable to suit up for this outing, the backfield is in some flux on a short week. Wendell Smallwood and Craig Reynolds are the other available running backs on the Redskins' 53-man roster.

