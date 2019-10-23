Redskins' Chris Thompson: Another DNP on Thursday
Thompson (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest at Minnesota.
Thompson is logging a second absence in a row due to what was initially termed a "mild" case of turf toe. With Adrian Peterson (ankle) questionable to suit up for this outing, the backfield is in some flux on a short week. Wendell Smallwood and Craig Reynolds are the other available running backs on the Redskins' 53-man roster.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Absent from practice•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: DNP on Monday's estimate•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Won't play against 49ers•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Unable to practice all week•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Out for another practice•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: No practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 news & notes: Trade, injury news
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 8.
-
Redrafting the top-100 players
Chris Godwin and Cooper Kupp went off the board in the early second round of this CBS Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Injury reaction: Kerryon Johnson on IR
Kerryon Johnson's season looks likely to end again with a knee injury and a trip to IR. Here's...