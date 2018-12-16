Redskins' Chris Thompson: Available Sunday
Thompson (illness) is active for Sunday's game in Jacksonville.
Thompson fell ill late in the week but recovered enough to be active for the third game in a row. In the previous two weeks, his workload was capped en route to six carries for 26 yards and six receptions (on 10 targets) for 33 yards. It's difficult to project much more production behind No. 1 back Adrian Peterson.
