Redskins' Chris Thompson: Back on the field Wednesday

Thompson (toe) returned to practice Wednesday, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.

While Thompson took the field, Adrian Peterson did not, leaving some question marks for the Redskins' backfield as the team begins Week 12 prep. Derrius Guice fared well in his return to action this past Sunday versus the Jets, playing 28 percent of the offensive snaps en route to eight touches for 69 yards from scrimmage and one TD. There's no telling whether or not Thompson will be cleared to play this Sunday against the Lions, but if he does, it's a good bet he'd take on his change-of-pace role behind Guice and/or Peterson.

