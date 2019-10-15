Redskins' Chris Thompson: Battling turf toe

Thompson has a "mild case" of turf toe and his status for Sunday's game against the 49ers is uncertain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thompson had an MRI on his foot Monday, and the results are unfavorable. Turf toe can be a tricky injury, and the Redskins appear to be preparing accordingly by working out running back Josh Ferguson on Tuesday. We'll know more about Thompson's chances of playing Sunday when the initial practice report is released Wednesday. Wendell Smallwood will work as the No. 2 back behind Adrian Peterson if Thompson can't go.