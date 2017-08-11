Thompson had two carries for 10 yards in Thursday's preseason opener against Baltimore.

The expected battle between Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine is getting all the hype, but it's possible the two end up splitting early down work, whereas Thompson will have the passing down job all to himself. While the role doesn't come with huge upside, it arguably makes him a safer option than either of his backfield mates in PPR formats, particularly if Kelley and Perine's battle continues into the regular season.