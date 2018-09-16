Redskins' Chris Thompson: Catches 13 balls in loss
Thompson rushed four times for one yard and caught 13 of 14 targets for 92 yards in Sunday's 21-9 loss to the Colts.
No Washington running back produced more than one rushing yard in the first half, and the Redskins relied heavily on Thompson as a receiver out of the backfield as they tried to make up a deficit in this one. Owners who grabbed Thompson at a discount on draft day after last year's broken leg are reaping the benefits, especially in PPR formats. Quarterback Alex Smith's tendency to check it down plays right into Thompson's hands.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Gains 128 yards on 11 touches•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Not on injury report•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Looks ready for Week 1•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: May sit rest of preseason•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Sidelined Thursday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: No go for preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.