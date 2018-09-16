Thompson rushed four times for one yard and caught 13 of 14 targets for 92 yards in Sunday's 21-9 loss to the Colts.

No Washington running back produced more than one rushing yard in the first half, and the Redskins relied heavily on Thompson as a receiver out of the backfield as they tried to make up a deficit in this one. Owners who grabbed Thompson at a discount on draft day after last year's broken leg are reaping the benefits, especially in PPR formats. Quarterback Alex Smith's tendency to check it down plays right into Thompson's hands.