Thompson carried two times for three yards and caught five of eight targets for 48 yards during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Cowboys.

Although Adrian Peterson got the bulk of the early work, Thompson became a factor later in the game as the Redskins all but abandoned the run. He tied for the team lead in catches while finishing second in targets and receiving yardage. Thompson now has 12 catches for 116 yards receiving through two games, and although he's unlikely to be much of a factor as a runner, his skillset should be utilized often with his team expected to trail for much of the season.