Redskins' Chris Thompson: Catches five passes versus Dallas
Thompson carried two times for three yards and caught five of eight targets for 48 yards during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Cowboys.
Although Adrian Peterson got the bulk of the early work, Thompson became a factor later in the game as the Redskins all but abandoned the run. He tied for the team lead in catches while finishing second in targets and receiving yardage. Thompson now has 12 catches for 116 yards receiving through two games, and although he's unlikely to be much of a factor as a runner, his skillset should be utilized often with his team expected to trail for much of the season.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Part of amended backfield•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Piles up 78 scrimmage yards•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Gets only one carry•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Looking good in minicamp•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Still dealing with soreness•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Put on notice with draft pick•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...