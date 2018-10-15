Coach Jay Gruden considers Thompson (ribs/knee) "day-to-day," John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

During a Week 5 beatdown in New Orleans, Thompson sustained a rib injury, but not before churning out 62 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches. During Week 6 prep, a knee injury was tacked onto his list of health concerns, and he ended up being inactive this past Sunday against the Panthers. We'll get a better gauge of Thompson's health when the Redskins release their next injury report Wednesday.

