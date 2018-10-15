Redskins' Chris Thompson: Considered 'day-to-day'
Coach Jay Gruden considers Thompson (ribs/knee) "day-to-day," John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
During a Week 5 beatdown in New Orleans, Thompson sustained a rib injury, but not before churning out 62 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches. During Week 6 prep, a knee injury was tacked onto his list of health concerns, and he ended up being inactive this past Sunday against the Panthers. We'll get a better gauge of Thompson's health when the Redskins release their next injury report Wednesday.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Inactive Sunday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Viewed as game-time decision•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Limited at practice•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Listed as limited participant•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Questionable with rib injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6