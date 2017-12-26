Thompson (lower leg) is progressing well in his recovery from a broken fibula and could be ready to participate in the Redskins' Organized Team Activities in May, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Thompson, who was leading the Redskins in both rushing and receiving yardage before suffering the season-ending injury in Week 11, recently had the cast removed from his surgically repaired right leg, but is still getting around in a walking boot. Though he's still in the initial stages of his recovery, it sounds like he'll be close to fully healed four months from now, setting the stage for him to enter training camp at full health. It's uncertain if quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Redskins' coaching staff will be retained in 2018, but regardless of the personnel surrounding him, Thompson looks poised to see ample passing-down work if his health holds up.