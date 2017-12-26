Redskins' Chris Thompson: Could be ready for OTAs
Thompson (lower leg) is progressing well in his recovery from a broken fibula and could be ready to participate in the Redskins' Organized Team Activities in May, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Thompson, who was leading the Redskins in both rushing and receiving yardage before suffering the season-ending injury in Week 11, recently had the cast removed from his surgically repaired right leg, but is still getting around in a walking boot. Though he's still in the initial stages of his recovery, it sounds like he'll be close to fully healed four months from now, setting the stage for him to enter training camp at full health. It's uncertain if quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Redskins' coaching staff will be retained in 2018, but regardless of the personnel surrounding him, Thompson looks poised to see ample passing-down work if his health holds up.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Slated for surgery•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Fractures fibula Sunday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Injures leg Sunday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Could exploit Saints on screen passes•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Totals 67 yards•
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...