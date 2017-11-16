Thompson could see more big-play opportunities than normal Sunday against the Saints, who have allowed 165 yards on screen plays to running backs this season, ranking 27th in the NFL in that category, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

With 38 receptions for 494 yards and three touchdowns in nine games, Thompson has been one of the NFL's preeminent backfield receivers this season, but he's struggled to find the end zone of late. Thompson has failed to find paydirt in three consecutive games, but that could change Sunday with a matchup against a Saints squad that has quieted opposing receivers, but has proven more vulnerable on short-yardage passes. In addition to the favorable receiving conditions, Thompson could take on an elevated role as a runner with Rob Kelley (ankle) landing on injured reserve earlier this week, though rookie Samaje Perine is expected to handle the majority of the carries for Washington.