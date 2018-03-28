Thompson (leg/ankle) made it through Monday's on-field workout without incident, potentially setting him up for some degree of participation in Organized Team Activities (OTAs) in May, Jake Kring-Schreifels of the Redskins' official website reports.

Thompson fractured his fibula Nov. 19, bringing an early end to a breakout campaign that included 39 catches, 804 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns in 10 games. His walking boot came off in early February, and Monday marked his return to on-field running drills (albeit without making any cuts). Thompson isn't too worried about the fibula fracture, but he does have some concerns about his recovery from the accompanying ligament damage in his ankle . While he's not expected to be a full go for OTAs, his doctor believes he could be healthy enough to participate in some individual drills, which would give Thompson a chance to get accustomed to Alex Smith's throwing motion. Redskins coach Jay Gruden expects to use an early draft pick on a running back, but he's likely looking to add competition for Rob Kelley (ankle) and Samaje Perine on early downs, rather than for Thompson on passing downs.