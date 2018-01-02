Thompson (lower leg) said Tuesday he'll require 4-to-6 months to recover from early December surgery to repair his fractured right fibula, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson is only in the early stages of his rehabbing, but he didn't rule out the possibility of being ready for the start of Organized Team Activities in the spring if hits the short end of his recovery timetable. At the very least, Thompson said he would be fully healed by the start of training camp in the summer, putting him on track to enter 2018 at optimal strength after what had been a breakout 2017 campaign before he went down with the season-ending leg injury. Assuming Thompson heals as expected, look for him to fill a prominent role in the Redskins' passing attack next season while also earning a handful of carries per game.