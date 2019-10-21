Redskins' Chris Thompson: DNP on Monday's estimate

Thompson (toe) was listed as a non-participant in Monday's practice estimate, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

The Redskins didn't host an actual practice, but Thompson is trending toward a second straight absence. He could be in line for starter duties if he can shake the injury since Adrian Peterson (ankle) also was a DNP and will have an MRI on Monday. First, Thompson will need to get onto the practice field in some capacity.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories