Redskins' Chris Thompson: DNP on Monday's estimate
Thompson (toe) was listed as a non-participant in Monday's practice estimate, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
The Redskins didn't host an actual practice, but Thompson is trending toward a second straight absence. He could be in line for starter duties if he can shake the injury since Adrian Peterson (ankle) also was a DNP and will have an MRI on Monday. First, Thompson will need to get onto the practice field in some capacity.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Won't play against 49ers•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Unable to practice all week•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Out for another practice•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: No practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Battling turf toe•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Waiting for test results•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 7 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 7,...
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...