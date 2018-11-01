Redskins' Chris Thompson: Doesn't practice Thursday
Thompson (ribs) didn't take part in practice Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
After missing two games due to knee and rib issues, Thompson returned this past Sunday against the Giants but injured the other side of his rib cage. Despite failing to practice yet this week, he has rid himself of the knee injury that plagued him for the better part of October, per the Redskins' practice report. Beyond Adrian Peterson (shoulder), the Redskins backfield truly is in flux, as Kapri Bibbs separated his left shoulder Week 8 and Samaje Perine has been active just twice this season.
